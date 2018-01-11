Some Telecoms subscribers have called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for tougher sanction on erring network providers that fail to comply with the commission’s directive on quality of service.

Some of the subscribers who spoke on Thursday in Abuja however commended NCC for making 2017 “Year of Consumer“.

According to them, this has helped to put the network providers on their toes in 2017 and urged the NCC to do even more in 2018.

Mr Alex Abitogun, the Chairman, Computer Society of Nigeria, Abuja Chapter said the NCC’s initiative to bring service providers, consumers and key stakeholders in the telecoms sector together to interact was a good one initiative.

“This kind of platform brings about open interactive session where people can air their views about the telecoms operators’ in general or for a particular service.

“People can air their views on whether they are satisfied with the service being provided or not.

“On the other side, the telecoms companies will take these feedbacks to improve the relationship with the end users,’’ he said.

Mr Thomas Abu, a businessman said the campaign was a welcome development and urged NCC to take the campaign to the rural areas to enlighten the consumers.

“NCC has done well but it should take the campaign to those in the rural areas for more enlightenment on the issue.

“It should not rest until all service providers adhere to its directives,” he said.

Mr Samuel Abah, a fashion designer said he was satisfied with what NCC was doing by informing subscribers on their rights.

Abah said the enlightenment programme by NCC had assisted him in knowing so many things he was not aware of about concerning his network.

“I am just getting to know a lot of things about my network that I was not aware of before. I want the NCC to continue with this in 2018.

“When I started receiving unsolicited messages and calls I was so angry with my network provider until I heard about the 622 short code introduced by NCC,” he said.

Mr Ben Ebuka, a technician said he was happy about the NCC’s initiative in educating the consumers to know their rights, adding that it was a welcome development.

Ebuka said the consumers were happy with the development, “we are urging the NCC to continue with the initiative’’.

“Our prayer is that the network providers should adhere strictly to NCC directives,’’ he said.

Mrs Ama Iyere, a civil servant said the NCC initiative was good as it had helped subscribers to know their rights.

It will be recalled that the NCC had on March 15, 2017 flagged off the campaign on the “2017 Year of Consumers’’ to protect consumers and give them their rights.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta said during inauguration 2017 Year of the Consumer dedicated to the Nigerian Telecoms consumers by the commission.

“The year will focus on two key areas: improving the Quality of Service; Protecting and Educating the Consumer,’’ he said.

Danbatta said that to address the unsolicited calls and messages received by consumers; the NCC introduced the ‘Do Not Disturb’ (DND) facility where consumers are urged to activate the service by dialling 2442.

“There is also the 622 number for the NCC customer complaint line. NCC intends to increase the awareness level,’’ he said.