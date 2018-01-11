The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it has concluded plans to develop training programmes that will fast-track job creation in the region.

The NDDC Managing Director, Mr Nsima Ekere, said this in a statement issued by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ibitoye Abosede, in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Ekere said that about 5,000 youths and women would benefit from the programmes slated to commence during the first quarter of 2018 in the nine states of the region.

“We promise that the enterprise hub will be up and running in the shortest possible time. The hub will help create more jobs and fight unemployment to end militancy.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the commission to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Niger Delta youths and women are gainfully and profitably engaged and empowered for sustainable livelihood.

“This is precisely what we are doing and this is exactly what we will do with an increased tempo this year,’’ he said.

According to him, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with stakeholders for the establishment of the nation’s first enterprise innovation and growth hub.

Ekere said the commission’s home finishing skill training would cover key areas such as welding and fabrication, modern printing technology and solar power technology.

Other areas covered by the training are maritime technology, entrepreneurship development, food processing, catering and confectioneries, creative arts and entertainment, as well as fashion design and tailoring.

He said the commission had also rolled out another skill acquisition training that sought to boost construction industry in the Niger Delta and the country.

“The skill gap in quality finishing of homes, offices and other building projects has remained yawning and a constant source of concern for home owners and operators in the construction industry.

“In most cases, the standard of finishing of homes and offices is so poor that builders and home owners resort to hiring skilled tradesmen and craftsmen from neighbouring countries and even beyond.

“This is one of the reasons why we have decided to intervene in this sector of the construction industry in furtherance of our mandate on human capital development.

“This programme, therefore, seeks to develop and deliver training, under the supervision of world class experts from United Kingdom for 100 qualified participants in the first instance,’’ he said.

The managing director said that beneficiaries would learn P.O.P ceiling installation; wall screeding and painting; floor plumbing; electricity wiring; specialised carpentry and interior decoration.

He gave the assurance that the training would be based on requirements taken from relevant United Kingdom occupational standards and associated organisations with focus on meeting requirements in Nigeria.