The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, says the implementation of the National Teacher Education Policy (NTEP) will improve the quality of teachers and the learning processes.

Adamu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Sunny Echono, said this in Abuja on Thursday at a one-day sensitisation of stakeholders for the implementation of NTEP.

Adamu said the goal of the policy was aimed at producing quality teachers who would in turn produce educated citizenry that would ensure development of the country.

“The development of NTEP is hinged on the quality of education in a country that determines its level of growth and development.

“The policy, which is the guiding document for the reform of teacher education in Nigeria, is made up of the policy document, implementation guideline and the monitoring and evaluation framework.

“ We must produce teachers who can teach and motivate students to learn in ways that lead to a substantial, positive and permanent influence on how they think and act.

He stressed the need for stakeholders in the sector such as governors and teachers educators to actively help in charting the way forward for the implementation of the policy.

He further said that capacity building was important to the enhancement and sustainability of the quality of teachers in line with global best practices.

He also said that in order to get the best out of the situation, incentives must be offered to attract first-rate candidates into the teaching profession so as to retain them.

“One of such incentives could be in the form of scholarship scheme to encourage admission into the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and Bachelor of Education Programmes.

“The NTEP also seeks the implementation of key aspects of quality teacher education with emphasis on the use of standard.

“Also the design and implementation of the teacher education programmes will focus on outcomes and teachers’ performance.’’

The minister said that teaching is a vocation that goes beyond looking for job, stressing that the desire to teach must first be there.

He added that Nigerian teachers must accept and be willing to teach as well as bringing technology to bear in their profession.

“Technology as it is evolving will ensure that education of tomorrow will be students focused than the teachers.

“Technology is bringing change and tomorrow, teaching will be more of a facilitator than teaching knowledge. This is the future we must adapt to and be willing to change and sacrifice.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Sunny Echono, represented by the Director of Tertiary Educator, Mr Joel Ojo, said the policy objective was to produce highly-skilled, knowledgeable and creative teachers.

Echono said the policy would ensure teachers produced learners who would compete globally as well as are adequately catered for and made adaptable for today’s changing world.

Mrs Pauline Seenan, Team Leader, Department for International Development (DFID), commended the Ministry of Education for its drive in promoting teachers policy guide.

Seenam added that teaching practice in the country had been strengthened with the use of technology and collaboration from international partners.

She, however, called on stakeholders to redouble efforts that would bring about the implementation of the initiative.

Also, Mr Tunde Adekola, Senior Education Specialist, World Bank, reiterated the organisation’s commitment toward ensuring the implementation and the sustainability of the policy.