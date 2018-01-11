Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused politicians and the Nigerian Army of harassment and killing of innocent people in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on the disguise of searching for cultists in the riverine areas of the state.

In the same manner, the group condemned “the slaughter of innocent citizens by Fulani terror herdsmen in the Middle Belt.”

A statement signed by Emma Powerful, the media and publicity secretary of IPOB, decried that the Nigerian army, in collaboration with a few disgruntled and unscrupulous politicians in Rivers and other parts of Biafraland, took it as a duty to expose the people, mostly the youths, to danger and unwarranted death, since the inception of the All progressives Congress (APC) government led by Muhammadu Buhari.

It claimed that the Nigerian government and her security operatives orchestrated the recent humiliation, killings and the level of massacre going on in Rivers.

The group, which had been declared a terrorist organisation by the Federal Government, wondered why government could not send soldiers to assist citizens in Benue, Taraba, Kaduna and other states where Fulani herdsmen were rampaging and killing innocent citizens with impunity.

“We are certain that Aso Rock merely ordered the IG of Police to relocate police headquarters in Abuja to Benue to provide cover for these murderous Fulani herdsmen and help them consolidate their hold on new territories they are now occupying.

“The killing of the innocent has become the norm under this present APC government led by Muhammad Buhari.”

It expressed greater shock that prominent world news media were keeping quiet over the killings and atrocities.

Yet each day the group is bombarded with news about the suffering of Rohingya people and threats of economic and military sanctions against Myanmar, “but something far more sinister is happening in Nigeria and especially Biafraland with no iota of coverage from leading media houses around the world” because, according to the group, those being killed in Nigeria are non-Muslims.