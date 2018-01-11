The Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, says the state’s anti-open grazing law is not targeted at any ethnic group or religious group.

In a statement, Emmanuel Bello, media aide on the governor, quoted Ishaku as saying that the ownership of cattle is not the exclusive right of any religion or ethnic group.

The governor said the “ancient method of nomadic voyages” has failed to produce good milk and beef.

He called on herders to practice ranching as it is “nothing new”.

“This is a step towards modernisation of cattle rearing and it is keeping with the best tradition of cow production all over the world. Agriculture is undergoing a revolution,” the statement read.

“Antiquated means of production is giving way to better methods with the use of tractors and better seedlings among other things.

“This can happen to cattle rearing too. The ancient method of nomadic voyages has failed to give better milk production or even beef.

“Cows are leaner and less productive when made to go through the rigours of long distant treks. Elsewhere, ranching has since become the best form of attending to the need of cattle in the world.

“Even here in Nigeria, top cow owners have seen the wisdom in ranching. In Taraba, cow owners on the Mambilla have been doing a form of ranching dating into the past. It’s nothing new to us and I enjoined all to key into it.”

The state’s anti-open grazing law was enacted in June and is expected to commence on January 24.