Mr Yohana Luka, District Head, Dako community in Gwagwalada Area Council, FCT, on Thursday urged herdsmen in the area to refrain from encroaching into farmlands to prevent clashes with farmers.

Luka made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to him, the frequent clashes between farmers and herdsmen around the country are affecting the nation’s unity and development.

“No nation can achieve meaningful development in an atmosphere of rancour and confusion, just like it is happening in some parts of the country.

“It is very unfair to see innocent people being killed regularly in some communities because of disagreements between farmers and herdsmen.

“There is need for Nigerians to embrace peace at all times, and government should find lasting solutions to all the security challenges facing the country,” he said.

Luka called on farmers and herdsmen in his domain to coexist peacefully so as to promote the nation’s development.

The district head said that such peaceful coexistence would boost food production in the country.

He said that this would also enhance the socio-economic well-being of the country and its citizens.

Besides, Luka urged the residents of his community to continue to engage in farming so as to boost food production, adding that no society could survive comfortably without agriculture.

“Agriculture is the major source of livelihood for most people; its importance to the development of any society cannot be over-emphasised,’’ he said.

Luka, however, urged all Nigerians to promote peace and tolerate one another, irrespective of their ethnic, religious and political affiliations.

He called on other community leaders in the area council to collaborate with security agencies in their respective areas by promptly reporting anything that could cause security challenges.