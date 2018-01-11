Nollywood actress Stephanie Okere-Linus, in partnership with international medical humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders (MSF), is currently in Italy, to advocate for victims of human trafficking.

This is coming in the wake of the increased rate of human trafficking being experienced by Nigerians trying to migrate to Europe via Libya.

Aside advocating against the heinous human rights violations, Okere-Linus, also a film director and model, is also giving her support to those rescued.

According to a statement from Okere-Linus, her mission in Italy will include a visit to the rescue ship “Aquarius” to witness their activities and operations.

She will have meetings with some women; participate in rehabilitation exercises for the rescued women, media parleys and stakeholder meetings with the aim of alleviating their sufferings and preventing more girls and women from falling prey.

Okere-Linus has received several awards and nominations for her work as an actress, including the 2003 Reel Award for Best Actress, the 2006 Afro Hollywood Award for Best Actress and Three nominations for Best Actress in leading role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2005, 2009 and 2010.

She was the runner up for the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria beauty Pageant 2002.