Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong on Thursday, said he cautioned his colleague, the Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom against the anti-open grazing bill when the idea was being mooted last year.

He said Ortom should have first explored the ranching system and make adjustments where necessary, rather than making laws to isolate some sections of the society.

Lalong said this shortly after he had a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Apparently reacting to the famers-herdsmen clashes in Benue and some states of the federation which led to death of over 20 people, the governor said one of the things that have sustained peace in Plateau, has been wide consultation with the people concerning the ranching policy.

He said majority of Plateau citizens have bought into the idea and have voluntarily donated free lands for the pilot scheme to take off.