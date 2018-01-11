Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Hajiya Amina Mohammed, on Wednesday visited Bama in company of Governor Kashim Shettima.

The DSG arrived Maiduguri in company of Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, and Nigerian (Country) Representative of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr. Mairo Mandara.

They were received by the Chairman of Bama Local Government, Alhaji Baba Shehu Gulumba.

Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement of Boko Haram victims, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, who briefed DSG on reconstruction efforts by Borno State government, noted that reconstruction of 11,000 private homes, 170 classrooms and other buildings in 11 schools, township electrification and rehabilitation of 10 boreholes have so far been achieved in Bama.

With Bama recorded as worst destroyed by Boko Haram terrorists, the DSG said she was in the to assess gaps in humanitarian needs, and reconstruction efforts recorded by Government so she could report back to the UN in order to identify areas of intervention.

The delegation’s first point of call was the headquarters of the 21 Armored Brigade where they were received by the Brigade Commander Brigadier General G.B Audu, represented by the Brigade’s Chief of Staff, Col. A.A Adekeye.

He briefed the DSG of military’s operations in clearance of mines, providing security to IDP, providing support for the unaccompanied children as well as providing free medical healthcare.

The military declared Bama largely safe but noted challenges around farmlands located in bushes, where there is need for more clearance of possible land mines. ‎

The commander solicited UN’s support in the area of clearing mines around farmlands to fast track return of IDP.

The delegation moved to an IDP camp located at Government Science Secondary School GSSS members here were received by officials of Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and some UN officials.

The focal person of Camp, Mr. Johnson Owocho of IOM informed the DSG that the Camp had 15,770 IDP in 5,111 households.

The delegation visited a school in session where 4,503 displaced children were undergoing education with the school’s head Master Mallam Mustapha Mohammad working with 46 teachers.

At the school, Governor Shettima ordered release of 250 bags of rice and 50 bags of beans to enable pupils start benefiting from daily meal per student to boost nutrition and encourage good learning outcomes.

He also ordered release of free uniforms to all 4,503 pupils and directed all teachers under the primary education in Bama to return to in order to increase number of teachers in IDP schools.

The DSG thereafter inspected a Community clinic for Management of Acute Malnutrition, and a psycho-social support centre within an IDP camp.