Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Wednesday, received 10 out of the 11 indigenes of the state who were among the 490 Nigerians that were recently repatriated from Libya.

Addressing the returnees at the Government House, Enugu, Governor Ugwuanyi thanked God for their safe return and also expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and his team for facilitating the return of the affected Nigerians to the country.

The Governor noted that the female returnee from the state could not return with the others because she was currently receiving medical attention in Port Harcourt.

He then promised to assist the returnees undertake necessary medical examinations as well as “reintegrate them with their families and society at large”.

Speaking further, Ugwuanyi advised Nigerians, especially the youths to desist from traveling to Libya and similar unsafe places in search of greener pastures and charged them to positively invest their resourcefulness and creativity “at home rather than expose themselves to slavery and other untold difficulties abroad”.