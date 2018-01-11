The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the international media of being “conspiratorily silent” on the recent killings perpetrated by suspected Fulani herdsmen in parts of the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, the group alleged that killing of innocent Nigerians has become “the norm” under the current administration.

Several persons have been killed in recent attacks orchestrated by herdsmen in some states, including Benue and Taraba.

In a statement issued by Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesman, the group said: “The killing of the innocent has become the norm under this present All Progressives Congress government led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari.

“More shocking is the fact that world media like CNN, FOX, BBC, Al Jazeera, NBC, ABC etc have remained conspiratorially silent on these horror shows played out in predominantly Christian towns and villages; probably because those being killed are not Muslims.

“We are bombarded daily with news about the suffering of Rohingya people and threats of economic and military sanctions against Myanmar but something far more sinister is happening in Nigeria and especially in Biafraland with no iota of coverage from leading media houses around the world because those being killed in Nigeria are non-Muslims.

“Only when Muslim populations are affected do we see international condemnations and sanctions.”

The group said if the government is sincere about tackling the events that led to the killings, “they must also deploy their soldiers in Benue and Taraba states with the same shoot on sight order they readily apply against peaceful Biafran agitators.

“The world must wake up to the threat that Fulani terror herdsmen represent before it’s too late”.