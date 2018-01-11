The Nigerian Army has deployed Special Forces to Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa States to tackle the security challenges posed by killings allegedly perpetrated by herdsmen, the Presidency said last night.

In a message posted on its Twitter handle, @NGRPresidency, the presidency said the move was to secure vulnerable communities and prevent further attacks in the three states.

“@HQNigerianArmy has deployed Special Forces to Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa States to secure vulnerable communities and prevent further attacks,” the Presidency tweeted.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed had earlier told State House reporters that a decision on troops deployment was yet to be made.

But Brigadier General Sani Usman had also confirmed the deployment to the three states check the menace of herders and farmers’ clashes.