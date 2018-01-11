Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to confront the issue of killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen with the utmost seriousness it deserves and stop playing politics with security.

It also urged state governors to see as urgent, the need to secure the lives and property of all citizens anywhere in the country.

IYC, while expressing its displeasure over the mass killings of innocent Nigerians in Southern Kaduna, Taraba and Benue States by suspected Fulani herdsmen and the killings in other parts of the country, regretted that it was disheartening to see that while the lives of women and children are lost daily, the Federal Government was busy playing politics with security.

In a statement by its spokesman, Mr. Henry Iyalla, IYC accused the Federal Government of double standard in addressing the issue of security in the country and charged governments at all levels to live up to their responsibilities of ensuring the protection of lives and properties of its citizens no matter the region and which group is involved.

IYC said: “The Federal Government has failed in its primary duty of protecting the lives and properties of its citizens as enshrined in S.14(2) (b) of the 1999 constitution (as amended); The United Nations Charter; The African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights which Nigeria has assented to.

“We note with dismay how the Buhari-led Federal Government is quick to act, proscribe, and deploy the military to the South especially the South East and Niger Delta, when it comes to issues relating to agitations in the region by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and the so called Niger Delta militants but becomes speechless, deaf and confused when Fulani militants go on brutal killing rampage of innocent Nigerians, a group which according to the Global Terrorism index, is the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world. We wonder if this silence is because the President is a Fulani.”