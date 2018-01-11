The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has approved the release of N100 million Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) funding to market associations in the state.

He said disbursement would be made to beneficiaries of the Fund on the basis of association.

Ahmed stated this at a meeting with Artisans, and members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and Market Association in Ilorin.

He said: “The SME funding we promised the market association is ready for collection and also other support required by the different associations in form of buses, secretariat and other minor supports, would be attended to.”

The governor said members of the artisan groups would be patronised under the forthcoming State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) projects in order to enhance the economic status and wellbeing of their members.

He appealed to all associations and groups to cooperate with the Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) to make tax collection in the state easy and to also ensure that taxes are applied to the benefit of contributors.

Earlier, Director-General, Bureau of SME in the state, Mr. Segun Soewu, recalled that about N2.2 billion had been committed to SME in the state.