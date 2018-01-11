The organised labour in Kogi State has accused the state government of having a penchant for not honouring agreements it entered into it before the suspension of the industrial action in November 2017.

The state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Onuh Edoka, and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Comrade Ranti Ojo, stated this Wednesday in a joint statement in Lokoja.

The labour leaders also expressed shock at a statement credited to the state government that it has cleared salaries arrears owed to civil servants up to December 2017.

The statement said available record showed that government unilaterally paid 60% and 40% salaries to the state and local government workers from August to December 2017 without consulting them.

The unions added that the arrears due to some staff owed between six to 22 months before August 2017 were still hanging and wondered why the state government would engage in such a misleading statement that all workers had been paid to date.

The organised labour also expressed shock at the pronouncement of Governor Yahaya Bello for saying that the government borrowed N10 billion to pay salary arrears when it was evident that the state government collected N6 billion Paris Club refund in addition to the monthly allocations of October and November 2017.

According to the statement, “The Paris refund and the two month allocations ordinarily could have been enough to pay full salary to all categories of staff going by the wage bill of N2.6 billion presented by the state government.”

They described the governor’s pronouncement that workers have been paid up to December 2017 as a political statement that could not be justified.

The unions said the state government has been taking workers and their views for granted when it comes to consulting the leadership of the unions on the matters that affect the welfare of the workers.