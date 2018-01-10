The residents of Port Harcourt on Wednesday experienced the first rainfall in 2018, with residents expressing excitement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rainfall, which initially drizzled at 3.15 p.m. and stopped, later started heavily at about 5 p.m. till 6p.m

The rain though heavy did not cause any flood like it is known to do in the city.

Some residents, who reacted to the rainfall, told NAN that they were happy with rain as it reduced the rate of ‘black soot’ and temperature of the city.

Mrs Anthonia Onwuka, one of the residents who spoke with NAN, said that she was happy with the rainfall.

According to her, the weather has been very hot and uncomfortable since last month.

“I am so happy for the rainfall and I pray that it should result in a heavy cold harmattan for us to sleep well at night.”

Mr Humphrey Godwin, another resident, also said that he was overwhelmed by the first rainfall, which he said would reduce the hot temperature in the city.

Godwin said that the rainfall showed that there would be bumper harvest in the 2018 farming season.

“This early rain shows that people will start early to cultivate and there will be good harvest this farming season.

Another resident, Mrs Juliet Dick, said that the early rain was a blessing to the state.

Dick noted that the rainfall in the early part of the year in Port Harcourt sometimes fell between the second and third month of the year.

He called on residents to clean up their drainage to enable the rain flow through channels without flooding the streets.