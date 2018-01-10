The Federal Road Safety Corps has debunked a number of websites currently advertising application forms for vacant positions at the commission.

In a statement made available to our correspondent, the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, said the websites do not belong to the FRSC and that they (websites) have not been authorised by the corps to run such adverts on their behalf.

Kazeem added that the corps would not be responsible for any liability and extortion of any kind arising from the use of the websites.

He said, “The Corps’ attention has been drawn to a number of websites currently advertising application forms for vacant positions at the Federal Road Safety Commission.

“This is to inform members of the public that the Corps is not responsible for any of the advertisements, and expressly disclaim all liabilities, extortion of any form arising out of use, in reference to or reliance on any information contained in these sites.

“The Corps implores you to be patient, avoid desperate moves and also assure you that any recruitment exercise by the Federal Government through the Corps will be published in the National Dailies, the website (www.frsc.gov.ng) and on all FRSC social media platforms.