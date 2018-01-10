Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has described the yearly scholarship instituted by his immediate predecessor and Senator for Abia Central senatorial District, Senator Theodore Orji, as the best method of promoting employment and self-reliance.

Speaking during the handing over of the third round cheques to the successful beneficiaries in Umuahia, the Governor insisted that the heavy load taken away from the shoulders of the parents was something to talk about.

According to him, this yearly exercise has become a source of relief to both the beneficiaries and their parents and has further endeared the Senator to his constituents who are benefiting tremendously from the dividends of democracy.

He urged the students, numbering 60 and selected from the six local government areas that made up the district, to take their studies more seriously, adding that it is the only and best way to appreciate the man that had undertaken to see to their welfare.

Earlier, Senator Orji had highlighted that so far 180 students from Umuahia North, Umuahia South, Ikwuano, Isiala Ngwa North, Isiala South and Osisioma had benefitted from the scholarship program and that it would continue until he leaves the Senate.

He maintained that the scholarship exercise was informed by his love for education and that it is one of the best gifts to give to any child that is loved, adding that it would enable the child look after himself on the long run.

The Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Agriculture maintained that aside from the scholarship, there were other life touching programmes such as sinking of motorized and solar boreholes completed and on going in his Senatorial District, assuring that more would be undertaken this year.

He enjoined the people of the state to remain committed to the government on ground in the state because it has the welfare of the population in mind and urged them to ensure that they prepare themselves for the forthcoming elections in the state.

Senator Orji who has received several votes of confidence with the local government chairmen of the PDP promising to pick the senatorial form for him, described Governor Ikpeazu as a lover of education hence his administration had made giant strides in that field and other areas.