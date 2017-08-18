Advertisement

Nasarawa State Government has discarded rumours making the round that the Keana/Kadarko/Giza Bridge in Keana Local Government Area of the state has submerged.

There were rumours emanating from the social media on Thursday that the Keana/Kadarko/Giza Bridge has been submerged by heavy downpour, creating fears in the minds of inhabitants of the state.

The Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Hon. Mohammed Wada ,who debunked the statement, on Friday, in Lafia, said the information was false and emanated from the social media.

Wada explained that, there was a heavy downpour which naturally increases the volume of water in the river but the bridge was still far above the water.

He added that, what happened to the bridge was a natural cause which had earlier been predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) that 12 states including Nasarawa State would be affected by flood.

The Commissioner explained further that, the state government carried out a survey on the capacity of the water and the strength of the soil before constructing the bridge.

“Every river has a return or recurrent period. This is a period where the river gets a large volume of water. It is usually not easy to ascertain the period it will occur for each river, some could be 5 years, some could be 10 years,” he said.

Wada added that, every preconstruction activity was carried out on the bridge saying the bridge would last for more than 50 years.