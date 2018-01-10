The University of Ibadan is set to give admission to 3,783 of a total of 56,172 candidates that chose the institution for admission through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) for the 2017/2018 academic session.

Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Prof. Adeyinka Aderinto, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists, in Ibadan, said the 3,783 candidates have been recommended to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for admission.

He stated that a total of 26,769 candidates, who scored 200 and above, sat for the Post-UTME of the university and only 9,268 of them scored at least 50 per cent, adding that the 3,783 that were recommended to JAMB for admission met the approved admission criteria.

Aderinto also noted that the admission for the 2017/2018 academuc session would end this month and screening of those already issued admission letters wouod commence soon.

His words: “The University of Ibadan is committed to mobilising students for 2017/2018 National Youth Service and to end the session (2016/2017). We have commenced the examinations and the students have started writing.

“We have also recommended about 3,783 candidates to JAMB for admission and we are concluding the admission process by January ending. The University of Ibadan is committed to upholding its standards in admission.

“This is what makes us who we are in offering qualitative education to our students to be the best in Nigeria and have the capacity to compete globally.”