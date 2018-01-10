An Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, has fixed February 12 for hearing of a suit filed by Adebayo Oyediji, challenging the installation of Saliu Adetunji as the Olubadan of Ibadan land.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that Mr. Oyediji of Seriki chieftaincy line and three others, were challenging the installation of Mr. Adetunji by Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State as the Olubadan of Ibadan land.

The other claimants in the suit were Olalekan Fakunle, Rasheed Abinupagun and Gabriel Amao.

Justice Moshood Abass on Wednesday fixed February 12 for hearing of the suit after the claimants’ counsel, Sarafadeen Adebayo, informed the court that all processes needed in prosecuting the case had been filed by both parties.

Mr. Abass ordered that hearing notices be served on the counsel to the respondents because they were not present in court on Wednesday.

The claimants’ counsel, Mr. Adebayo, had earlier informed the court that the counsel to the Olubadan, Michael Lana, and Oyo State Government’s counsel, Adegboyega Salawu, were trying to delay the matter.

He said that the respondents’ counsel were present in court on the last adjourned date of December 15, 2017, where January 10 was agreed for the closing of the Pre-Trial Conference (PTC).

NAN reports that the claimants are claiming that it was the turn of Seriki chieftaincy line to produce the next Olubadan after the death of Samuel Lana, against the appointment of Mr. Adetunji by Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State.

The claimants are also challenging the consistent occupation of the Olubadan throne by the Olubadan chieftaincy line and Balogun chieftaincy lines while excluding the Seriki line.

It would be recalled that the claimant’s counsel, Mr. Adebayo, had told the court that there was a subsisting court ruling restraining the occupation of any vacant position of high chiefs and that of Olubadan.

The other respondents in the suit were the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice and Oyo State Government.