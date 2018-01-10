Former Kaduna State governor and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has condoled with the government and people of Benue, Taraba and Rivers States over the brutal killing of innocent Nigerians in the respective States last week by suspected marauders.

He also called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the masterminds of the killings, even as he urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to beef up security across every length and breadth of the country to ensure the protection of lives and property.

Senator Makarfi who returned into the country yesterday expressed shock at the mindless killings witnessed in some part of the country, adding that under no circumstances should such murderous acts be allowed to re-occur in the near future.

“The unnecessary and avoidable loss of lives and properties in Benue, Taraba and Rivers State saddens me and I hereby condole with the government and people of the respective States over this tragedy.

“The federal government must as a matter of urgency, work hand-in-hand with the affected States to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators and do everything possible to restore full normalcy and security to our people” Makarfi said, reminding Nigerians that security should not be totally left for government alone.

The ex-governor and Chairman of the defunct National Caretaker Committee of the PDP further called on the citizens to co-exist amicably in the spirit of one brotherhood, arguing that the nation’s diversity should count as a source of strength rather than disunity.

He added: “I urge well-meaning Nigerian to help in securing every nook and cranny of this country. We have no other country than Nigeria to call our own. Regardless of class or status, I enjoin us to report criminal elements to the security agents and doing this, we will be playing our role toward the security of our country and its people.”