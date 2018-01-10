The Minister of Education has ordered 42 institutions who charged more than N2000 for post UTME to make refunds of the excess charges to affected candidates.

This was disclosed by Jamb Registrar Ish’aq Oloyede at the Strategic planning meeting on supervision and evaluation of the conduct of the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The Strategic Planning on supervision and evaluation meeting involves stakeholders from the education sector, Civil Society Group, high power Opinion leaders and others.

The meeting is focused on getting the examination supervisors conversant with the examination procedures as well as changes made by the board.

Jamb registrar took time to explain why it is necessary for Universities to be allowed to carry out a Post UTME and why extending UTME validity is not possible.

He allayed fears of extortion candidates through the process disclosing that the Minister for education has ordered for the refund of excess fees by schools found to have charged candidates more than the stipulated N2000.

Olushola Adeyeye is of the opinion that the three tiers of tertiary education in the Country should be phased out to give room for the expansion of the university system.

The 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination which was scheduled to hold between 22th and 24th of January has been shifted due to the ongoing strike action by the non academic Staff of Universities.

The examination will now take place between March 9 and March 17, 2018.