Joint Action Committees (JAC) of trade unions in the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) on Wednesday threatened to shut down electricity and water supply in the university.

The trade unions – Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) – said they were participating in the on-going strike to press for improved welfare.

Mr. Paul Arua, UNN’s Chairman of JAC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka that the nationwide strike of non-academic staff of universities would continue until the Federal Government meets worker demands.

“I am leading the enforcement team to ensure that no non-academic staff enters any office to work in UNN until government meets our demands, then national executives will suspend the strike.

“As part of making the strike to be total in UNN, the enforcement team will on Wednesday shut down electricity and water supply in UNN.’’

He advised students that have returned to go back home as non-academic staff currently on nationwide strike would not allow offices and classrooms to open for office work or lectures.

“The best thing for the students is to go home till non-academic staff suspend its strike; there will be no lectures, there will be no electricity and water supply in the university,” he said

When contacted, the Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in UNN, Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Abada, said lecturers were ready to teach students since ASUU was not on strike.

“Students are welcome back to campus and should prepare to receive lectures because lecturers will be coming to class to teach,” he said.

In a his reaction to the threat of non-academic staff of the university to shut down electricity and water supply, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, said, “I know non-academic staff of universities are on nationwide strike. I have not heard any university where the union shuts down electricity and water supply on campus.

“Unless leaders of non-academic staff in UNN have a hidden agenda and want to hide under the ongoing nationwide strike of non-academic staff to execute it,” he said.

It would be recalled that UNN students were expected to resume academic activities on Monday, January 8, 2018, after the Yuletide.