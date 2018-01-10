The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has underscored the need for versatile Islamic scholars to propagate religious principles and doctrines in the country.

Adamu gave the charge in a statement signed by Mrs Chinenye Ihuoma, Director of Press in the Ministry and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

The director quoted the minister as saying this when the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Prof. Ibrahim Njodi, led his Management team on a courtesy visit.

He said that competency coupled with knowledge should be the only criteria for granting permission to Islamic scholar to embark on open preaching in public places including mosques.

Adamu explained that when the relevant authorities do this they would help check the activities of queer characters pretending to be knowledgeable but ending up to influence young people negatively in the name of Islam.

He restated the resolve of the Federal Government to take necessary measures to safeguard lives and property of students and officials of the University of Maiduguri, who have been incessantly attacked by Boko Haram insurgents and other criminal gangs.

He also commended the university community for their resilience and perseverance in promoting teaching and learning in such a hostile environment.

“Whatever extraordinary actions taken by the Ministry to alleviate their predicament is in exercise of its statutory duties of superintending over the education sector,” he said.

Earlier, the vice-chancellor thanked the Federal Government for approving funds meant to erect fortress in the university campus against attacks by the insurgents.

Njodi also expressed appreciation to the minister for personally visiting the institution to formally commiserate with them over their predicament.

The vice-chancellor said the minister’s action had served as a motivation for them to work harder and achieve the set objectives of the university.