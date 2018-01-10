President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and cabinet ministers in attendance.

The meeting is the first this year and has in attendance the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, and Head of Service, Mrs Winifrey Oyo-Ita.

Others attending the meeting included the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, and Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.

The heads of agencies of the Federal Ministry of Transportation are expected to brief the council.

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, was also at the venue of the meeting.