The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Borno said it had arrested a 27 year-old spinster, Zainab Abdullahi, over alleged theft of N12, 000 at a wedding ceremony in Maiduguri.

The Commandant of the corps, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that the suspect was arrested after she stole some valuables at the wedding venue.

Abdullahi said that the suspect was usually dressing in expensive attires and attending wedding ceremonies with intent to steal from guests.

He said that the suspect specialised in stealing Jewellery, money and cell phones from people attending wedding ceremonies.

According to him, on Jan. 1, a lady reported to the command that her purse containing money was stolen and presented a picture of the person she was suspecting.

“Similar incident also occurred on Jan. 6, a purse belonging to some women was stolen at a wedding event in Polo area of Maiduguri. The suspect was identified through CCTV video footage,” he said.

The commandant disclosed that handbags, four cell phones, two goggles, $100 dollar note and N12, 000 were recovered from the suspect.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had stolen assorted items from celebrators at various wedding events in the city.

He advised residents of the area to be vigilant during social gatherings.