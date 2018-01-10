The Ondo State Government said that it would not prohibit cattle rearing in the state but regulate the activities of Fulani herdsmen and their cattle to ensure peaceful co-existence of farmers and the herdsmen in the state.

Armed Fulani-herdsmen had allegedly murdered many farmers, raped their wives and female children and destroyed several farmlands in recent times in some parts of the state.

But Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Mr. Akin Olotu, said the state government has no plan to either ban grazing or restrict anyone from farming.

According to Olotu, “We are ready to find a lasting solution to the unabated crisis between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the state which have assumed a frightening dimension in the last few weeks.

“We are not going to prohibit cattle rearing in Ondo state. We are going to regulate it. It is not a crime to rear or own cattle in any part of the state, but it has to be done legitimately. It has to be done in such a way that someone’s business is not used to destroy another person’s business.

”So what we will have, in Ondo State, is cattle rearing regulation in which case there will be dos and don’ts,” he stressed.