To save lives of pregnant women and unborn babies, the Kebbi State Government has purchased Ultra Sound Machines worth over N300 million which are expected to be shared among the 14 General Hospitals in the state.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu while presenting the items, on Tuesday, to the Medical Directors in charge of the Clinic Services in the Ministry Health, said that the purpose of purchasing the machines was to save many lives especially mothers and children.

Governor Bagudu, who was represented by the Commissioner of Health in the state, Alhaji Umar Usman Kambaza, said the gesture was targeted to curtails mortality rate and promoting health care services delivery in the state.

According to him, “Those machines were procured by the state government in order to assist patients and commended the effort of the government for providing the necessary needs for the people of the state” .

In her remark, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Hajiya Halima Boyi appealed to the beneficiaries to maintain the machines stressed that if there is any problem, they should report to the ministry immediately for further action.

Early, Dr. Aminu Haliru Bunza had commended the state government on achievements, support and assistance to the health institutions across the state.