Killings have continued to take place in some communities in Nasarawa State unabated following selective attacks on some villages in Awe, Keana and Doma local government areas of the state.

At the last count, no fewer than 25 persons have been reportedly killed by marauding Fulani herdsmen using sophisticated weapons. They continued to kill and machete persons sighted on roads or farms.

It was gathered that Keana Local Government Area recorded the highest number of deaths of about 14, followed by Awe Local Government Area with 10 where the evil lords now lay siege on major roads to attack their victims despite several calls for calm by the state government and spirited individuals within and outside the state.

Beside those killed, a journalist with Daily Times newspaper in the state, Mr. Augustine Kuza, who went to find out the situation on ground in Kuduku in Keana Local Government Area of the state narrowly escaped death by herdsmen.

Former chairman of Tiv Consultative Forum in Keana Local Government Area of the state, Chief Igbasue Kuza, told newsmen, on Wednesday, in Lafia, that over 14 person have so far been killed apart from the unspecified numbers killed at Gidan Adidi village.

He named communities where the killings took place to include Kuduku, Iornya, Apeele and Gidan Adidi, just as he said many houses were set ablaze by the marauders.

According to him, the victims met their death when they went to fetch foodstuffs from their houses while some were killed on the road when they were scampering for safety.

An Internally Displaced Person (IDP) in Awe, who simply gave his name as Orkuma, also told journalists that over 10 persons have been killed by the suspected Fulani herdsmen in places such as Gidan Wurji, Ampana, Taku in Azara.

He regretted the spate of killings by armed suspected herdsmen in the area, just as he said that herdsmen now lay siege on roads leading to villages to hunt for any person on sight to kill in the area.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa State command, Idirisu Kennedy, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said that the command could only confirm the killing of only two persons at Keana Local Government Area in the state.