Only 24 candidates from Zamfara state passed the 2017 November/December Senior School Certificate Examination of the National Examinations Council (NECO).

186 candidates reportedly sat for the examination in Zamfara.

Charles Uwakwe, NECO registrar, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists at the council’s headquarters in Minna, Niger state.

“For candidates’ general performance by states, Ogun state has the best result as 4,766 students out of the 5,213 that sat for the exam obtained five credits and above in all subjects, representing 91.42 per cent,” he said.

“Zamfara State records the worst result; only 24 out of the 186 candidates obtained five credits and above, representing 12.90 per cent.”

He said out of the 42,429 candidates that sat for the examination, only 24,098 which represents 56.79 per cent got five credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

Uwakwe said a further breakdown shows that of the 41,429 that sat for English Language, 70.62 per cent (29,258) got credit pass, while 78.82 per cent of the 41,485 (32,701) that sat for Mathematics had the same grade.