President Muhammadu Buhari, moments ago (Wednesday) presided over this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting.

The meeting, attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has in attendance a host of the ministers and other top government functionaries.

The meeting is the first FEC meeting in 2018, and is holding at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

The meeting started exactly 11:00a.m. with virtually all the ministers in attendance as it is the first FEC after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Present at the meeting were the General Manager of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hajia Adiza Bala Usman, and the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakukuku Peterside, alongside other staff of the agency who are expected to make presentation at the meeting.