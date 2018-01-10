Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa State says all arrangements have been made for the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state to commission projects he has executed in almost seven years in office.

The governor, who disclosed this recently when he hosted the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, explained that his administration has embarked on projects such as special schools in the three senatorial zones, building of hospitals, markets and roads, among them is the new road linking Lafia and Keffi.

He said the president, who is being expected in the state soon, would commission the special schools and other projects while in the state, and appealed to the Federal Government to take over some projects initiated by his government.

According to him, “I want to task Mr. President to look into the Lafia-Keffi road that has reduced the hours of road by about 55 minutes. From here to Keffi will take you only 55 minutes thereby reducing accidents and waste if time and boosting economic potentials of the people of the state

“In a nutshell, Nasarawa State is opened for an exploration and revolution of development by the government of President Muhammadu Buharui,” he said.

He commended the president for initiating projects that has direct bearing on the lives of Nigerians and by extension the people of the state.

Speaking earlier, the minister said that work was in progress on the Loko-Oweto bridge which will ultimately connect Nasarawa to Benue State.

“I can tell you that financing arrangement have been concluded for the expansion of Keffi-Lafia-Akwanga highway and all the way to Jos.

“I can also tell you that in terms of housing development, our pilot housing projects is underway, construction has started and what remains is to complete the infrastructure and electrical and mechanical,” he said.

The minister equally commissioned the 2 by 7.5MVA and 33KV injection substation located at mararaba at the Lafia Golf course along Makurdi road.