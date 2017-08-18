Advertisement

The Police Command in Enugu State on Friday said it had mobilized 800 officers and men for a compulsory monthly fitness exercise.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the personnel were drawn from various Police Divisions in the state.

Amaraizu said that the exercise, which was slated for Saturday, was part of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Danmallam Mohammed’s strategy for combat readiness.

“The Enugu State Police Command will on Saturday conduct its monthly jogging/walking exercise for the month of August 2017.

“The Theme of the exercise is jog/walk for life and agility.

“The sporting exercise is geared toward enhancing healthiness of mind and body and oneness of officers and men of the Force,’’ he said.

Advertisement

Amaraizu said other relevant stakeholders in the business of security and personnel from sister security agencies were invited to join the exercise.

“The exercise is expected to commence by 6.30 a.m. from the state Police Headquarters, Enugu, through the designated routes of major roads and streets in the state after warming up formalities.

“Members of the public, particularly drivers as well as other road users are enjoined to be guided by this information,’’ he said.

He said the commissioner made it compulsory for officers and men to trim down in order to enhance their agility and pace in the performance of their duties.

The police spokesman said that the command was serious about the involvement of its personnel in the exercise.

According to him, only those on essential services, guard duties, special duties and excuse permit on health grounds are exempted from the exercise.