Kehinde Enabulele, father of Eki, one of the 846 Edo State indigenes who was repatriated from Libya on Tuesday, said he visited an “Ifa priest” and native doctors for the safe return of his daughter.

Enabulele told the News Agency of Nigeria that he was not aware that his daughter travelled to Libya, adding that Eki and her mother kept it as secret from him.

He said: “One day I returned from work and asked where she was and her mother told me that she went to visit her aunty.

“Each time I ask, they will keep me giving me excuses until she called me with one foreign number after three weeks

“I told her never to call me again and insisted that she must return home.

“I am not from a very poor family so why should she embark on such journey.

“I have never failed to provide for my family as a father.

“Apart from paying my children’s school fees, I also enrolled them in after school skills acquisition centres to ensure they become better people in life.

“Eki is my first child.

“When you lose a first child, it is like losing your own life.”

Enabulele said that as a Benin man, he immediately went to the Ifa priest, native doctors and also churches to pray so that she will not succeed in crossing to Europe.

According to him: “God answered my prayers and my daughter is back.

“I am the happiest man right now.

“I cannot gamble with any of my children.

“I nearly divorced my wife after my daughter disappeared.

“I also threatened to divorce her if she refuses to tell me who sponsored the trip

“I am just waiting for the state government to release her to me so that I can take her to the hospital for proper medical examination.”

NAN reports that the Federal Government on Monday said it evacuated 1,030 stranded Nigerian migrants from Libya between January 7 and 8.

Max Air Limited said it has signed a contract agreement with the Federal Government to evacuate 3,184 of the 5,037 Nigerians expected to return from Libya

President Muhammadu Buhari approved that a centre be set up in Port Harcourt, Rivers State for the returnees.