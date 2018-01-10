The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Tukur Buratai, says the Nigerian Army has deployed its Special Forces Brigade to Benue, Taraba and Nassarawa to help fight herders farmers clash in the country.

Gen. Buratai stated this at the presentation of Farm implements to the Army Farms and Ranch by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Giri Abuja Nigeria’s Capital.

He said the deployment of Special Forces Brigade is to support the Federal Government’s efforts to bring an end to herders’ farmers’ clashes.

His words: “We are ready to support the Federal Government’s efforts to stabilize the herders/farmers’ clashes across the country, we are tasking our Special forces brigade to ensure that they are deployed to stem this menace of the conflicts between herders and farmers, we are right now deployed properly across Benue, Taraba and Nassarawa”