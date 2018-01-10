The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa Command, said it had recovered about N23.2 million as debts from some residents of the state between January and December 2017.

The Spokesman of the command, DSC Adamu Shehu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday.

Shehu said that the amount was recovered following complaints the command received from aggrieved creditors within the period under review.

He explained that between January and March, the command recovered N3,934,485 as debt, while N6,307,620 was recovered between April and June.

The spokesman added that between July and September, N7,018,625 was recovered by the corps, and N5,965,095 was recovered between October and December.

According to him, the command’s Peace and Conflict Management Unit (PCMU) has amicably resolved disagreements between the debtors and their creditors.

Shehu said the command had handed over the recovered funds to their owners after the resolution of the disagreements.

He reiterated the determination of the corps to continue to ensure that residents of the state lived in peace and harmony.