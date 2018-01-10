Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says there is the need for Nigerians to embrace the virtue of integrity and hard work for the nation to move forward.

Osinbajo made the remarks at the maiden edition of the South-West Regional Youths Summit in Osogbo on Tuesday.

The Vice-President, who noted that lack of integrity and corruption was the major problem being faced by the country, said if corruption could be tackled, 70 per cent of nation’s problems would be solved.

He said the nation had lost many international partners due to lack of integrity and trust.

“Any nation that does not emphasise on integrity will always fail. The values of integrity and hard work are necessary for the development of our nation.’’

He urged youths to embrace the virtue of hard work, self-education and value of small beginning to move to a greater level in life.

“You don’t have to cheat or steal to be successful in life but you must be ready to convert your challenges to opportunities.

Osinbajo also urged youths in the region to support the 25 years development agenda for the region and the development of the nation as a whole.

In his remarks, Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, said the summit was important to chart a positive course for the development of the western region.

Aregbesola said it was painful that the region could not feed itself in spite of the abundance of human resources, adding that it was a challenge leaders of the region must take measures to resolve.

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, said the summit was aimed at promoting and enhancing the future of the western region.

Ajimobi urged youths of the region not to give up, adding that they should have a positive mindset to ensure development of the region.

Earlier, Mr Bola Ilori, the Commissioner for Regional Integration, said the summit was critical to repositioning the western region for the future.

Ilori said the summit was also for interaction and participation of youths in the development of the 25 years master plan for the region.

According to him, the youth are important to the implementation and actualisation of the developmental plan for the region.

Mr Seye Oyeleye, the Acting Director-General of Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN), said the inputs of the youth to the success of the master plan for the region were important.