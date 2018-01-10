​Kaduna​ State government said on Tuesday that it would invoke the no-work, no-pay policy against the striking teachers.​

It also directed the Local Government Education Administrators across the 23 LGAs in the state, to open attendance register for those teachers willing to work in the state.

A permanent member of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Alhaji Othman Shehu, ​said these at a press conference in Kaduna​. ​

Shehu also alleged that the leadership of the NUT in the state were harassing and intimidating teachers who were willing to teach pupils in the state schools.

“Teachers are willing to resume and work but the members of the NUT had gone round to disrupt activities in some schools and we shall not tolerate this​”, he said.​

He warned the union leaders against the harassment of the teachers, noting that those who were willing to teach should be allowed to do so without let or hindrance.

​The official added that SUBEB has directed its local education administrators to open register to those teachers who are willing to teach and that action will be taken against those who failed to return to the classroom.

“We have cases in some local governments that teachers are being forced to close down especially in the rural areas.

​”​Government is not opposed to engagement but the position of government is clear. It will not compromise the future of the over two million schoolchildren in the state.

“We will not tolerate the politicisation of education in the state and will not tolerate any union to derail the ongoing education reforms in the state. Whatever the state is doing is within the confine of the civil service rule,” Shehu said.