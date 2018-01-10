Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State said on Tuesday that the Ijaw ethnic nationality risks not making appreciable impact in national political equation if its two umbrella organisations, the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), are divided.

He, therefore, called on all Ijaw people to support the ongoing reconciliation efforts to strengthen the polarised INC and the IYC.

Dickson was speaking at a consultative meeting with Ijaw leaders and elders in the eastern zone of the Ijaw nation comprising Rivers and Akwa Ibom states, in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei.

He stressed that both organisations were critical to the effective coordination of the people’s struggle against emergent challenges in the national space.

Dickson’s remarks were a reaction to some concerns raised by four-time Minister, Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas, who hosted the meeting, on the issue of the unity of the INC and the IYC entrusted with the responsibility of promoting the cause of the people in the Nigerian state.

He said that he visited the eastern zone with a high-powered delegation of both governmental and non-governmental leaders to felicitate with them on the New Year and formal consultations, as he did to Chief Edwin Clark and leaders of Western Ijaws in Kiagbodo.