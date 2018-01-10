Oyo State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Tuesday declared a three-day warning strike in both public and private hospitals in the state over sack of 256 doctors and deployment of about 300 staff of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching hospital to the state civil service.

The three-day warning strike will commence tomorrow (Wednesday) 10th January 2017.

Recall that no fewer than 256 staff of the teaching hospital have been disengaged while 300 others have been asked to be deployed to the state civil service.

the state NMA Chairman, Dr. Mojisola Atalabi, while speaking at a press conference in Ibadan on Tuesday noted that the warning strike became necessary in order to protest the alleged unfair treatment of doctors at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

Atalabi said that only emergency cases would be attended to to during the strike.

She added that the South West zonal executive of NMA would also hold a crucial meeting on the issue.

Atalabi also directed the Medical and Dental Consultants of Nigeria (MDCAN) and Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, to proceed on immediate and indefinite total strike.

She noted that the strike was declared with the knowledge and permission of National President of NMA, Prof. Mike Ogirima.

Atalabi stated that Governor Abiola Ajimobi-led government in the state few days ago, “sacked 256 members of staff, transferred another 299 to different parts of Oyo State, redeployed 55 resident doctors, and transferred six consultants”.

She said the strike would be called off if some demands are meet.

These include: “Immediate reversal of redeployment of resident doctors that should be allowed to continue with their training, unconditionally, reversal of salary to full payment that should include skipping and relativity, proper funding of residency programme for effective and qualitative training.”‎