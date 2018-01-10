The Tin Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it collected N287.6 billion between January and December 2017.

The figure represents 92.71 per cent of its revenue target of N310.2 billion set for 2017.

The Public Relations Officer of the Unit, Mr Uche Ejesieme, made this known on Tuesday in a statement in Lagos.

Ejieseme said that the Customs Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Yusuf Bashar, introduced several reforms in the entire administrative and operational value chain which resulted in remarkable seizures and revenue.

“Part of the strategies was on the issue of due diligence and professionalism in documentations and examination of cargo.

“It was therefore on the basis of the foregoing that the command intercepted a total of 2,010 Pump Action Rifles in 2017 and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Retired Col. Hameed Ali visited the command on three occasions with some members of the management to address the media.

“A total of five officers of the command who demonstrated uncommon diligence through detection of arms in the Command were rewarded with special promotions to the next rank as an incentive for better functionality.

“Specifically, we handed over ten 40ft containers of both substandard, fake/regulated pharmaceuticals products to NAFDAC and NDLEA, respectively, at different times during the period under review.