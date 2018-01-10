The Oyo State Government on Tuesday announced the constitution of the Governing Councils for the six state-owned Tertiary Institutions.

The government, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun, quoting the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Olalekan Alli, said that Professor I. A. Adeyemi would chair the Governing Council of The Polytechnic, Ibadan while members of the council include Professor Lasun Olayiwola, Prof. Olusola Babalola, Dr Ajibola Eesuola, Dr Ehinlanwo, Messrs Kareem A. Abidoye, E.A. Adegun and Deji Akande.

The Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki has Prof. Tijani Moshood as Chairman, Prof. O. D. Akinyemi, Dr Funmilola O. Omotayo, Barr. Dimeji Okunlola, Mr. Taoreed Adeleke, Mr. Ayinla Lanre Musibau and Alhaji Raji Rasaki as members of the board.

The SSG added that The Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa Governing Council would be chaired by Dr Ogundiran S. Ogunwale while Dr Yemisi Obalowo, Dr Peter Olamakinde, Messrs Solomon Adeseun, Remi Olajire, Adewuyi Moruf Adebayo and Adegbite A. Ayodeji will be members.

He stated that Dr. Sulaiman Adediran will be the Chairman of the Governing Council of Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo, with Prof. Fasasi Musibau Keulere, Olusanjo Akanmu, Omotosho Kinsley Kayode, Messrs. Adesiji Gbadegesin, Olatunji Quadri Arowolo and Adebayo Abiodun Tirimisiyu as members.

Mr. Alli stated that the Governing Council of the College of Education, Lanlate has Prof. Olanrewaju O. Ademola as Chairman, Dr. Daud Amoo Alaga, Prof. Muritala A. Bidmoz, Mr. Olaseni Adio, Mrs. Rasheed Raliat Yemi, Adenrele James Olayiwola and Hon. Bamidele Ojo Samson as members.

The Chairman of College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora, is Professor Lateef Sanni while Mrs. Yemisi Iranloye, S.R.T. Oketobo, Hon, Rufai Oladejo, Mrs. Mercy Aboyade, Barr. Joshua Oluwole Olukunle, Alayande Rahman Abdulahi and Engr. Temitope Samson are members of the council.

The SSG noted that the state government is working assiduously to find lasting solutions to the problems affecting the institutions, noting that the constitution of the governing councils will address some of the issues being faced.

Alli stated that the new governing councils would be sworn by Governing Abiola Ajimobi in due course, assuring that all the institutions would resume academic activities soon.