- Advertisement -

The Presidency has urged the Senate to lift the embargo on confirmation of nominees sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It would be recalled that Senate on July 4, 2017 resolved to suspend all issues relating to confirmation of nominees submitted by the executive over what it termed as a move to reduce its legislative powers.

The senators had said the decision would remain until the issues of confirmation as contained in the Constitution and the laws of the federation were adhered to.

All the same, the presidency had in October 2017 nominated Mrs. Aisha Ahmad as a Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to replace Dr. Sarah Alade, who retired from the bank in June.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Mr Ita Enang, said “the president had submitted as required by law and the confirmations are pending before the legislature.

“We are engaging with the legislature within the law.

“Therefore we are conscious that the legislature, in particular the Senate, is very responsive and very concerned about the economy.

“And the Senate is also conscious that nothing should be done that will be detrimental to the international image of Nigeria and perception of Nigeria.

“So we are engaging with the legislature particularly the Senate on this and the Senate is very sensitive to the public to what is likely to happen.’’

He said the senate must have been engaged with a number of bills last year and were prioritising issues.

“They are going to attend to it. Any matter that is standing as an issue between the executive and the legislature which may be the reason for the embargo, we are going to address it and make sure it is surmounted.

“Therefore, Nigerians should be comfortable that the Senate will answer questions within the law,” Enang said.