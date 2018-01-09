- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has appealed to the Federal Government to urgently apprehend the perpetrators of serial of killings around the country in the guise of herdsmen.

Mr Ayuba Wabba, the NLC President made the appealed in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

Wabba said that the congress believed that the Federal Government must rise up to its responsible by directing appropriate security agencies to urgently apprehend the situation.

“We are upset at the rate of serial killings around the country, notably in Benue, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Rivers and Taraba States reported in the media as orchestrated actions of armed civilians in the guise of herdsmen.

“We are more worried that these mass murders have continued unabated as if our security agencies are helpless.

“These killings have not only threatened security of lives and properties but constitute a major impediment to the much needed growth and development of the country.

“As regular work in both informal and formal sectors of the economy have grimly been hampered while the economy groans, ‘’ he said.

He said the NLC did not think it would be right for the security agencies to ignore the dangers of allowing the unhindered escalation of the fatal attacks that would not in any way be downplayed as mere communal clashes.

He said that the same way similar incidents were allowed to grow into terror gangs such as Boko Haram that were eventually declared as terrorist groups of global attention.

“We believe the Federal Government must rise up to its responsibility by directing appropriate security agencies to urgently apprehend the situation.

“No part of the country is of less consequence to our national development and therefore the responsibility of securing all lives and properties in our country is squarely placed as the full responsibility of the Federal Government.

“We therefore urge government to move further from merely sending policemen to the affected areas by constituting an emergency intervention panel that will transparently look at the issues.

“They must make urgent, workable recommendations that are potent enough to assuage any grievances that may have caused these attacks.

“Government must not be perceived to be uninterested in ensuring peace and security in any part of the country for any reason.

“Those attacking the communities are not ghosts and should not be left untouchable. No government will survive the advent of another terrorist group in our country,‘’ he said.

He said the mass killing was enough a symptom of terrorism and the country should not be classified as a safe haven for terrorist groups as these would scare off the much needed foreign investments.