The Bayelsa State Government on Tuesday condemned the beheading of a soldier who was negotiating the surrender of arms with militants in Ekeremor Council area of the state.

The government made the condemnation in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Gov. Seriake Dickson on Security Matters, Dr. Boma Spero-Jack.

He described the action as “crude, barbaric and reprehensible”

He urged the military authorities to demonstrate professionalism in the ongoing operation while abiding by the rules of engagement to avoid what he called collateral damage.

The special adviser said the state governor regarded the act as completely unacceptable and counter- productive to the security efforts of his administration.

The statement called on fleeing members of Toru Ndoro community to return and go about their legitimate activities adding that government was already looking into the situation.

Spero-Jack, also called on community leaders to identify criminals in their domain and do the needful to ward off the negative impact of their actions on the people generally.

He appealed to members of the affected community to report activities of criminal elements in the area to the relevant authorities.

He assured that government would support all efforts aimed at unmasking political leaders who sponsor criminal elements in the society.