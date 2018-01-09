- Advertisement -

Mr Reuben Odiri, a telecom expert says the initiative by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to introduce e-stamp is commendable as it will encourage the usage among the youths.

Odiri told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that the introduction of the e-stamp would engender the usage of the product by the youths since it would be on electronic platform.

“Anything in today’s world if you want the youths to be part of, it is best advised to be done electronically because the world itself has gone digital,’’ he said.

The e-stamp is a computer-based application and a secured way of paying non-judicial stamp duty to the government.

“The e-stamp is one way of encouraging youths to make use of stamps for the segment of the population not interested in adhesive stamps they will definitely buy the e-stamp.

“This is because they can purchase the stamps via their phones and would not have to visit a post office, this will definitely increase the revenue generation of the agency and make it more youth friendly.

“So, it is up to NIPOST to sensitise the populace now on the availability of these stamps and how they can get or access it,” he said.

Odiri therefore called on NIPOST to ensure that the e-stamp was introduced into the market soon as it would help authenticate business transactions faster.

The last quarter of 2017, NIPOST said it was set to introduce the e-stamp among other new products.

Mr Franklin Alao, the Corporate General Manager of the agency said plans were underway for the inauguration of the stamps by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.