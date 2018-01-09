- Advertisement -

A former Vice Chancellor University of Lagos, Prof. Rahamon Bello, has said that poor educational funding is a major hindrance to economic development in Nigeria.

Prof. Bello made the observation while delivering a lecture titled ‘Private Education in Nigeria, sustainability in the next 50 years’.

He gave the lecture to mark the 50th anniversary celebration of Grace Schools Gbagada Lagos.

The university don also said quality education was vital for human resources development which in turn promotes economic development.

Prof. Bello also submitted that private education would continue to be part of the Nigeria educational system because public schools will not be able to guarantee quality education as long as it is under-funded and mismanagement remain the order of the day.

He also argued that even when the economy improves it will only give more space to private schools because the middle class will prefer private school if they can afford the fees in a situation where public schools continue to offer low quality services.

His words, “A ban on private school is highly unlikely in the future. The demand for private education rather than wane in the years ahead is likely to increase. The public sector is unlikely to have all the resources needed to provide all the shades of schools needed to meet the demands of the 6-3-3-4 policy on education. The private sector investment in private education is very substantial and will continue to increase. Government must therefore fine tune their strategies on regulation through monitoring and inspection.”

Administrator of Grace Schools, Mrs. Tokunbo Edun, in her comment, disclosed that Grace Schools was founded for children living in the rural areas to have qualitative education as Gbagada are of Lagos State was, at the time, considered as such.

Mrs. Edun also assured that the schools would continue to adhere to the ideals of the founder by continually rendering quality service.