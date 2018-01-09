- Advertisement -

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Akwa Ibom says it has arrested a traffic offender in possession of a decomposing human head in Mbak Itam, Itu Local Government Area of the state.

The Sector Commander of the Corps, Mr Sunday Oghenekaro, disclosed this to newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday.

Oghenekaro said that a Toyota fore-runner jeep (black) with Registration number DX 147 LSD was initially apprehended for failure of its driver to use seat belt.

He added that the driver disregarded hand signal and tried to escape, thereby committing other offences.

He said that when the driver was finally stopped having made some dare-devil attempts, a human head was found in his vehicle.

“On the vehicle being stopped, a passenger in the vehicle rushed out of the vehicle picked up a bag from the vehicle and attempted to flee but for the agile Marshals who went after him.

“While he stumbled and fell, with the assistance of a Policeman present at the Mobile Court, the fleeing passenger in the vehicle was apprehended.

“On a careful examination into the bag a decomposing human head was discovered and at this point the man became aggressive and wild.

“It was gathered from interrogation of the suspects that the driver’s name is Ini Ime Effiong, while the fleeing passenger with the decomposing head is Prophet Isreal Effiong Okon,” Oghenekaro said.

The sector commander said the two suspects were in Police custody for further interrogation, while the vehicle is in FRSC custody.