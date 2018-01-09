- Advertisement -

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has set up a 30-man member committee to plan his one year anniversary in office.

Governor Akeredolu who, would be one year in office next month, is already making plans to celebrate the anniversary elaborately.

The governor who announced the list of the committee members through a statement issued by his Chief of Staff, Chief Gbenga Ale, said the committee members have a month to plan the anniversary programme.

According to the statement, the committee is to execute a week-long celebration programme beginning from Monday, 19 to Sunday 25, February, 2018.

The state’s commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa is to serve as Chairman of the committee, while the members include Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology Mr. Femi Agagu, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Yemi Olowolabi and the Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, Mr. Solagbade Amodeni.

Others are Mrs. Omowunmi Olatunji-Edet, Mr. Raimi Olayiwola Aminu, Mrs. Olubunmi Olubukola Ademosu, Mr. Akinboboye Taiwo Oyewumi, Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye, Mr. Alaba Isijola, Mr. Tunji Fabiyi, Mrs. Oladunni Odu, Mr. Gbenga Edema, Mr. Kunle Adebayo and Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo.

Also in the committee are Mr. Tosin Ogunbodede, Mr. Ade Adetimehin, Mrs. Omodara Atiba, Mr. Paul Oyeto, Mr. Abayomi Adesanya, Mr. Ikoto Atili, Mr Victor Ojo Alalabiaye Mr. Allen Sowore, Mr. Banji Adewumi, Olutayo Babatayo, Mrs. Lanre Helen Oyelade, Mr. Olayato Aribo, Mr Bolakale Daodu and Mrs. Taiwo Kolawole.